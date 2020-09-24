Committee submits report on schools re-opening to Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The 10-member committee set up to advise on the re-opening of pre-tertiary schools for the 2020/2021 academic year has submitted its report to Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

The committee was chaired by the Chairman of the GETfund Board of Trustees, Prof Dominic Fobih.



At a short ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, Dr Prempeh received the report and thanked the members of the committee for their hard work.



The report, according to a statement from the Education Ministry, will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive engagements on the rollout of the decision to reopen the schools.

Details of the report have, however, not been made public.



The schools were closed in March this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.