Common penalty, you couldn’t score but you can beat people – Ghanaians blast Gyan after alleged attack on tennis player
Social media users have turned the heat on former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan after they allegedly assaulted a tennis player.
Asamoah and Baffour have been accused by the CEO Websoft Solutions, Godwin Martey for attacking him during a tennis match at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess tennis court.
Narrating his ordeal at the hands of the Gyan brothers to Joy FM, Godwin Mortey said that during a tennis match, he raised questions about unfair decisions by the umpire who happened to be Baffour Gyan.
This infuriated Baffour who hurled expletives at him and attacked him.
“Most of these controversial points that were in my favour, Baffour Gyan was giving the point to Asamoah Gyan. At a point I became a bit uncomfortable with it. So, there was a particular point that to me was obvious that the ball was good, and Baffour Gyan insisted that it the point was for Asamoah Gyan”.
“Baffour Gyan shouted at me with aggressive tone saying that my friend shut up and stand there and play”.
Mortey said he quit the game and asked for it to be rearranged but Baffour kept abusing him verbally and subsequently punched him.
“Then he came down and came to hit me that ‘my friend go there, I say go and play’. He was hitting me to go and play,” he added.
“As he was hitting me, Asamoah Gyan came in support of what Baffour was doing – assaulting me.”
Godwin Mortey said that he has already lodged a complaint at the Cantonment Police Station and will sue the two brothers.
“I’m suing big time. I’m going to sue…The fact that Baffour threw a challenge to me that I can go to any court, any police station, they can’t do anything, that actually gave me more adrenaline to prove to them that the police force is still a good force.
“I will sue tortuous liability on civil case and I will press for the police to also prosecute them criminally. I will fight this to my last blood.” On social media, some Ghanaians are blasting the two legends for being violent and attacking an innocent man.
Below are some of the social media posts
Simple penalty Asamoah Gyan can't score but he has the strength to physically assault someone.????— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii) October 15, 2020
Asamoah Gyan be really talented, he be footballer, musician, Tennis player and street fighter all in one. As he miss the penalty he really discover more talents.— Eli Kofi???????? (@eli___k) October 15, 2020
Asamoah Gyan needing his brothers help to physically assault someone clearly shows that he can't do things on his own which is why he should have left the penalty for Stephen Appiah to take.????— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii) October 15, 2020
"Kwasia Asamoah Gyan s3 wahu, I told you that let me take the Penalty. Your job is to beat people not take penalities" pic.twitter.com/KGjTa1teW0— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii) October 15, 2020
Asamoah Gyan missed a Penalty that could have ended covid 19 sef we no beat am.. he mmom dey beat somebody secof table tennis.. this guy smh— Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) October 15, 2020
If you Dey talk about Asamoah Gyan ein current matter a, talk about ein current matter. You people take this penalty worry am teyyyyyy why? You naaa too go come dey here dey talk “think about someone’s mental health”. We all do am dirty, 3y3! I taya give am saf. Make we change— Kay.Boateng?????????? (@Scripp_T) October 15, 2020
Boys wanted to stop blaming Asamoah Gyan for agenda's but now that he has started physically assaulting people even if I no chop my woman well I will still blame him ????????????????????— Katalyst ????????? (@kobbykatalyst1) October 15, 2020
Ah Herh Asamoah Gyan dey do Mortal Kombat for here oo????????pic.twitter.com/GlT47jDRkK— ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) October 15, 2020
Y’all thought Asamoah Gyan is gonna be a boxing promoter and never have the wish of becoming a boxer? Sagaa— Kumasi Sarkodie (@KumasiSarkodie_) October 15, 2020
Asamoah Gyan start dey block squad for here ????????????????— Tei Drake???? (@_jay_nastyy) October 15, 2020
E over am
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Police chase Asamoah, Baffour Gyan for assaulting tennis player
- Darren Bent narrates how Gyan's arrival caused his departure from Sunderland
- Paintsil eulogizes Asamoah Gyan as a great skipper
- Asamoah Gyan, Essien included in top ten richest African footballer
- I predicted Ghana’s World Cup qualification before playing for Black Stars - Gyan
- Read all related articles