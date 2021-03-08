Commonwealth Day: Ghana urges cooperation among Member States

Logo of the Commonwealth

Ghana, in marking this year’s Commonwealth Day, has urged the Member States to cooperate more, with mutual respect and goodwill, to deliver a common future for their people.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said this, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, to mark the Day, which falls on the second Monday of March, each year.



This year’s event is being observed on the theme, “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting Innovating, Transforming”.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey pledged on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, the country’s continuous commitment to the Commonwealth by fervently upholding the values of the Commonwealth and reaffirmed the belief in the unique Organization as a powerful influence for good in the world.



“It is, therefore, our hope that as we mark this auspicious occasion, we will cooperate more, with mutual respect and goodwill, to deliver a common future for our people. We commit to a future that is evidently characterized by sustainability, peace, security, fairness, and inclusivity,” she said.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said the theme for this year’s celebration was appropriate, given the overwhelming challenges and threats to a promising and fulfilling future for generations yet unborn.

“We cannot afford to be helpless in the current situation we find ourselves in. It is imperative that our abiding efforts would be geared towards assisting each other with our deeply rooted network of friendship amongst the Member States, to achieve some of the goals, including; protecting our natural resources and boosting trade through the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda,” she said.



“Our Commonwealth family remains an Organization that aspires to promote global sustainable development and helps shape the world of tomorrow while playing its leadership role in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.”



She said the relevance of the Commonwealth could not be underestimated in contemporary times; stating that the Commonwealth had stood the test of time and had championed the promotion of prosperity, democracy and peace, justice and human rights, empowerment of women and young people, amplifying the voices of small and vulnerable states, advocated the protection of the environment in terms of the blue economy through its Blue Charter and climate change.



The Minister said apart from the great strides, the intergovernmental organization was placed on the path towards further championing trade facilitation through the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda to boost trade among its Member States and help address threats such as debts, terrorism, corruption, inequality as well as racism.



“It is our hope that with a common purpose through knowledge transfer, all can give and all can gain,” Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said.

She said this would lead to innovations that would transform lives and livelihoods to ensure inclusive progress and greater prosperity for all.



“On this note, on behalf of the Government and the Good People of Ghana, I wish us all, a happy and joyous anniversary,” she stated.



“Long live Ghana, long live our Commonwealth and May it remain a driving force for positive change throughout the Commonwealth family.”