Communications Ministry sets December 19 deadline for e-commerce e-certificate registration

E-Commerce

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has directed all e-commerce operators and their courier/drivers to register with the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC) by December 19, 2023.

Beyond the deadline, it said no new goods delivery and courier service provider could register with any digital platform or delivery service without a valid PSCRC e-certificate.



Meanwhile, existing operators have till January 24, 2024, to comply with the directive.



The registration is to allow for the acquisition of an e-certificate and an African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Number that is essential for the curbing of e-commerce fraud and crimes committed by unlicensed, unregistered drivers, courier operators and delivery personnel.



In a press statement, the Ministry said it had observed how many logistical companies and digital platform operators flouted the law by facilitating courier services without complying with the country’s licensing regulations.



It noted that the continued operation of digital platforms, and delivery and courier services, without licensing and proper oversight contravened the Electronic Transactions Act of 2008, Act 772 and the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission Act of 2003, Act 649



“Section 10 of The Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission Act, Act 649, makes goods delivery and courier activities in Ghana a regulated service; and Sections 47 to 49 of the Electronic Transactions Act, Act 772, also specifies minimum compliance standards for e-commerce operators,” the Ministry highlighted in a statement.

Companies falling within the scope of the directive include Uber, Bolt, Yango, Glovo, Jiji, Tonaton, Maxmartghana.com, and all e-commerce and e-delivery platforms and companies.



“These businesses will no longer be permitted to continue using unregistered personnel to deliver goods, as this contributes to fraud and customer abuse,” the statement read.



The Ministry also stated that it had become more imperative to streamline the sector as the focus on the cross-border e-commerce objectives of the AfCFTA and the growing use of digital platforms to facilitate internal trade increased.



“The government of Ghana has, therefore, launched the AfCFTA Hub to streamline and simplify licensing as part of the enforcement effort to ensure smooth legal compliance and to combat fraud. The AfCFTA Hub is endorsed by the AfCFTA Secretariat, African Union 4D, and AfroChampions,” the statement added.



The Hub seeks to boost digital trade on the African continent while preventing fraud and illegal trade.