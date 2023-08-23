Communications minister touts Africa as a green promising continent

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful has posited that the African continent is a promising ground for international investment.

Speaking at the annual African Peering and Interconnection Forum in Accra, she maintained that aggregating internet traffic at strategic intersections throughout the continent would not only enhance connectivity but also attract international operators to establish points of presence (POPs) in the region.



The minister urged global operators to seize the opportunities presented by Africa, referring to it as the "last frontier," to invest in the region as they will reap numerous benefits, highlighting what she referred to as a vibrant youthful population.



She implored the global investors and operators to revise their perceptions of Africa, rejecting the notion of the continent as the "dark continent," and instead promoting a view of Africa as the "promising green continent."



“For our fellow West Africans, Ghana is the gateway to the continent so bear with us, from Ghana, they will expand their services to all the other countries on the continent but they have a better experience here which enables them to feel more comfortable working on the continent, so we mean no harm.



“We believe that supporting the aggregation of internet traffic at intersections across Africa will attract international operators to set up their pops in our region.



“And for the international operators, Africa is the last frontier, you have done everything that you can do in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, we are open for business, and we have a vibrant youthful population, just like sponges soaking up everything, they are innovating at a fantastic rate and so ventures that are established on this continent have tremendous rates of return on their investment for those who are willing to take the risk and it is worth taking.



“So please we encourage you not to see Africa as the dark continent but as the promising green continent. Just waiting for you to invest here and reap significant returns on that investment and grow our populations.”

AM/SARA



