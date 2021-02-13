Communities must seriously observe coronavirus safety protocols

People have been encouraged to wear their masks

Sheikh Babaca Thiam, a renowned Muslim Cleric has urged communities to collectively adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid contracting the disease.

He said the numbers were surging and was alarming encouraged the wearing the face mask, regular washing of hands with soap under running water and the use of sanitiser to curb the spread of the pandemic.



Sheikh Babaca Thiam gave the advice during a special prayer for Moslems at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

He said it was the responsibility of everyone to encourage community members to observe the COVID-19 protocols to avert the spread of the virus, adding; “Until the eradication of the pandemic everyone is at the mercy of the disease.”



Sheikh Babaca Thiam called for unity of purpose in the fight against the upsurge of the COVID-19 and urged the people to report to health facilities and desist from self-medication, which could be dangerous.