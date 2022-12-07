0
Community Protection Assistants 'attack' YEA Manager over transport allowance

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Kwame Kodua, the Youth Employment Agency's (YEA) Eastern Regional Operations Manager, nearly escaped death after being attacked by Community Protection Assistants following a passing out ceremony in Koforidua.

According to Citi News, the CPA beneficiaries accused the management of Youth Employment agency of deliberately denying them transportation allowances.

The infuriated personnel vented their anger on the operations manager who was making transportation arrangements for them. This came after delays with busing them back to the Ashanti Region several hours after the passing out ceremony.

The reports indicate that, police personnel from the Eastern Regional Training school, which was the centre for the training, managed to whisk the operations manager away shortly when they noticed the violence attack.

Samuel Kwame Kodua, who confirmed the attack to Citi News, expressed hope that the police would conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend those found guilty.

