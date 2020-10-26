'Community Waste to Energy' project commences at La Nkwatanang Madina Municipality

The project is expected to generate electricity, sustainable fertilizer and improve sanitation

The HATOF Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in partnership with Lancaster University, has commenced the Actuate project in the La-Nkwantanang Madina Manucipality in Accra, to turn waste into valuable resources.

The ACTUATE project, also known as the "Accelerating the Adoption of Circular Sanitation Demonstration System for Improved Health Outcomes,” is a community-based pilot demonstration of bioenergy systems.



The project is also expected to generate electricity, sustainable fertilizer and sanitation improvement through the development of anaerobic digestion demonstrator systems in community schools.



The three-year project will be implemented together with scientists at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Green Advocacy and Umar Bun Hatab Islamic Basic School, under a grant from the Global Challenges Research Fund through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

At the community engagement, Mr. Samuel Dotse, Executive Director, HATOF Foundation, explained that the ACTUATE project would support an accelerated uptake of a safe circular water economy connecting waste, human health and energy, food and soil security.



He said local schools, communities, universities, and NGOs would be educated on the health and environmental benefits of a circular economy, as well as work with local businesses, investors and entrepreneurs to support the commercialization and expansion of the technology.