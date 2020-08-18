Regional News

Community Water and Sanitation Agency validates ‘free water bills’

The validation is in line with the president's directive of free water

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has embarked on a validation exercise to confirm the ‘free water bills’ submitted to the agency for payment to be effected to all deserving beneficiaries who have supplied free water to various communities.

This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for the free supply of water to the general public, as part of government’s arrangement to ease the suffering of citizens, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Mr Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, the validation was to ensure the success of the directive by the President.



He said the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and CWSA had communicated to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to request communities to submit their water consumption data during the Free Water period for validation.



Mr Siabi explained that the CWSA Head Office was required to submit data on all free water service providers to the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for processing and payment.



He noted that the validation was aimed at ensuring transparency in the exercise for the mutual benefit of government and all free water service providers.

Mr Siabi observed that challenges, which caused delay for the processing of payment documents was the fact that some of the water providers did not provide data in accordance with the guidelines.



These challenges according to the CWSA had delayed the payment expected to be made to the water suppliers for the free water provided for the earlier three months.



Mr Siabi asked for co-operation between his outfit and the Association of Small Towns Water Supply Systems since measures had been put in place to address those concerns.



He gave the assurance that doors were opened to engage with the association whose members were yet to be identified to address their concerns.



He said the CWSA was poised to deliver the free water supply to all communities till the end of next month.

