Community eulogises Akrofuom DCE

The Old School block which was built several years ago was in a deplorable state

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The people of Avornyo, a farming community in the Adansi Akrofuom District have heaped praises on the DCE for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the District since he became the DCE in 2018.

Led by the Odikro of the area Daniel Avornyo, the people said they were overwhelmed by the tremendous development in the District especially in terms of Educational infrastructure.



They said this when the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom Honorable Maurice Jonas Woode led the Commissioning of a three (3) Unit Classroom block at Avornyo.



The Odikro of Avornyo said "Parents and school children can now heave a sigh of relief since Children will no longer travel 4km to attend school in neighbouring communities. We are really grateful to the DCE for coming to our aid".



Speaking to the Media after Commissioning the project the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom Honorable Jonas Maurice Woode said the Avornyo D/A School was part of the Uncompleted projects that were bequeathed to them after the District was carved out of the Adansi South District in 2018.



He said, his administration has so far demonstrated commitment in developing educational infrastructure in the District. This he said is geared towards improving the quality of education in the District. He said " So far, we have completed Schools like Yaw Owusukrom D/A J.S.S block, Kramokrom School and Kofi Gyaame School which we came to meet. Again, we have started and completed the Amponyaase and the Aboagyekrom Schools among others."



