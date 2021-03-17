Community organizer admonishes Ghanaians to safeguard works of Kwame Nkrumah

First Prime Minister and President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah

A Community Organizer and Youth Development Expert of Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Mr. Kofi Anaman has advised Ghanaians to uphold the legacy of first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, in recent times, some Ghanaians have tried very hard to destroy Kwame Nkrumah's remaining legacy.



Mr. Anaman expressed these sentiments in an interview with the Daniel Kaku a journalist in the region as part of the 64th Independence commemoration of Ghana.



According to him, such elements were even not ashamed to brag about the fact that their actions caused Nkrumah to die a pauper.



He said after the coup that overthrew Nkrumah, here's what they proudly announced to Ghanaians; "removing Nkrumah from office wasn't enough, removing his ideas and memories from the people's mind was equally important, and one of the ways to do that was to recreate him by calling him a dictator and a tyrant". They even went ahead to create the idea that, Ghana's problems started the moment Nkrumah became president".



He noted that printing textbooks that teach primary school pupils that, Nkrumah was a "dictator" had been part of a long planned agenda to dehumanize him.

According to him, "they can hate Kwame Nkrumah all they want but they cannot wash away the facts. They can try to downplay Nkrumah's role in the struggle for Ghana's independence, but they cannot undo his global and continental monumental feats".



Mr. Anaman who is a Philanthropist recalled that in 2000, a BBC poll named Kwame Nkrumah "Man of the Millennium" which insiders say" BBC bosses prayed and hoped that Nelson Mandela would come out on top and were disappointed when Africa and the rest of the world picked Nkrumah but not Busia, Danqua, Ofori Atta was even mentioned in that BBC poll.



Again, "the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa stands a beautiful Kwame Nkrumah statue, in Bamako, the capital city of Mali, a statue of Nkrumah is erected"



He said Nkrumah was the only Head of State on the face of the earth to write 16 books which was quite unique and spectacular.



He added that on the campus of the University of Dares Salaam, a Hall is named after Kwame Nkrumah.

"After the coup that illegally removed him from office, Nkrumah was made a Co-President by the people of Guinea".



"In Zambia, there's a University named after Kwame Nkrumah and in Chicago, there's an African centered charter school named after Kwame Nkrumah.



Mr.Anaman recounted that at the Heroes Park in Havana, Cuba, Kwame Nkrumah monument is featured.



Meanwhile the Busias, Danquas, Ofori Attas and the rest have little to no global audience so trying to put them in the same category with Nkrumah is like comparing apples and oranges which are totally incommensurable!", he stated.



He said instead of teaching innocent kids how to hate one of the country's greatest leaders," why don't you tell them that, Nkrumah built 48 teacher training schools and 100 secondary schools?"

Mr. Anaman also admonished that instead of teaching hate, "why don't you tell our next generation that Nkrumah introduced the idea of free education in Ghana?"



Nkrumah, he admitted, was not an elite politician, yet, during his brief tenure, Ghana was ahead of Asian countries.



"Asians caught up with us in the 1970s and are now in the driving seat of world affairs because we deliberately destroyed the foundation Nkrumah laid", he concluded.



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was on 21st September 1909 at Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

