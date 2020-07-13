Politics

Compare my records with Mahama’s – Akufo-Addo to NPP communicators

President Akufo-Addo has told NPP communicators to insist on comparing his record with that of former President John Mahama as they campaign for his reelection in the upcoming polls.

The President has also charged the communicators to ask Ghanaians to make a decision based on records on which of the two leaders is best to be trusted with affairs of the nation.



In a Zoom meeting with NPP campaign communications advisory team, the President who is in isolation said the NPP has a superior message of achievement to tell Ghanaians.



“This is the first time that the incumbent and his immediate predecessor are contesting, it has not happened before. Usually, it is the incumbent and somebody who is coming for the first time. We have to be very very insistent at looking at the records of the two leaders in the period of their governorship,” he said.



The 2020 campaign team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised its communicators against attacking ethnicity or gender of their opponents as they campaign in the 2020 elections.

It comes on the back of the barrage of attacks from some NPP officials on the opposition NDC’s running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang following her announcement by former President John Mahama.



The Deputy campaign manager for the NPP’s campaign team Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid in a statement said: “We, therefore, urge all who speak for, or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents. We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents’ ethnicity, religion or gender.



“We shall campaign on our record and win. Indeed, there is enough to speak about with regard to our record. We cannot beat our opponents in the politics of calumny. Let us therefore refrain”.





