Comparing Akufo-Addo's govt to that of Mahama's in terms of education is like 'day and night' - Samuel Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has stated that comparing the Akufo-Addo government to the Mahama government in terms of education is like comparing day and night.

According to him, except Kwame Nkrumah, no Ghanaian president or government has invested in education as much as the Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking during the debate following the State of the Nation Address on February 29, he remarked, “With the exception of Kwame Nkrumah, no Ghanaian president or government has invested in education as much as the Akufo-Addo government. Certainly, in the fourth republic, no government has invested in education as much as the Akufo-Addo government, and certainly, a comparison between the Akufo-Addo government and the Mahama government when it comes to education is like day and night.”



President Akufo-Addo delivered a message during the State of the Nation Address on February 27.



Akufo-Addo's appearance before Parliament on February 27, 2024, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, provided updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and anti-corruption efforts.





