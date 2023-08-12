Compassion International Ghana set to launch maiden learning series

THRICSS seeks to empower staff and all advocates of child development with the necessary tools

Source: Compassion International Ghana

Compassion International Ghana (CIGH) is poised to launch its maiden learning series- The Thriving Child Seminar Series (THRICSS). Scheduled for the 14th of August 2023 at 8:30 am, THRICSS will make its debut through an engaging live webinar.

The central ethos underpinning this innovative venture is the advancement of learning and expertise across key domain areas including policy and practice, child protection and safeguarding, and project management among others.



THRICSS seeks to empower staff and all advocates of child development with the necessary tools to address the challenges they encounter while releasing children from poverty. The learning series will also draw collaborations with like-minded organizations to aid in strengthening external relations and influencing the response to child development needs in Ghana.

The premier edition has the theme 'Policy Framework on Children: The Law and Practice’. Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, and Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child’s Right International, are set to lend their comprehensive insights to this pivotal discourse. To ensure inclusivity, the webinar extends an open invitation to the public by joining this link https://rb.gy/gz71g



Compassion International Ghana's mission revolves around transformative child advocacy and the holistic development of children, encompassing their physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and spiritual dimensions. Compassion International Ghana targets ‘releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name’. Through strategic partnerships with churches and a global network of sponsors, the organization steadfastly strives to break the chains of adversity. Their modus operandi revolves around equipping these children with indispensable skills and resources, thus elevating their social standing, and effectively contributing to the betterment of their communities.