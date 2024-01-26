Compensate persons brutalised by military at Ashaiman – Parliament to govt

Civilian being brutalised by soldiers

The Committee on Defence and Interior in Parliament has proposed compensation for the residents of Ashaiman who were subjected to brutality by the military in March 2023, citinewsroom.com reports.

This unfortunate incident occurred on March 7, 2023, in the aftermath of a soldier's death in the region.



The assault on Ashaiman civilians triggered widespread public outcry and condemnation.



In a report released on Friday, the committee stated that, based on the presented evidence and the legal context surrounding the incident, “persons brutalised by the military in Ashaiman on 7th March 2023, who sustained various degrees of injury should be promptly and adequately compensated by the state.”



“The compensation must be extended to cover those persons whose properties were destroyed in the course of the military swoop,” the report indicated.

The committee strongly expressed complete disapproval of the use of excessive force against civilians, stating its “hate for any form of torturous handling of civilians by the military and other security agencies.”



Additionally, they admonished the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces to educate personnel on “the legal demands and consequences of such acts.”







