Compensate us, military has destroyed our properties - Residents of Dome Faase

Some residents of Dome Faase in the Greater Accra Region are crying for compensation over an alleged destruction of properties by the military officers who invaded the town.

The military stormed the town after two officers were physically assaulted by the community over boundary disputes between the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa and the coalition of Ga states.



Residents are demanding compensation after Okyehene Osaagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin disassociated himself from the act perpetrated by Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma.



Sarpong Kumankuma who is purported to be the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa has received public condemnation for encroaching on the land he does not own.



Barely two weeks after the incident, some residents want compensation for the alleged destruction of their belongings.



“When I got back to the town, I realised my air-conditioner was destroyed. My room was also broken into and my laptop was taken. I am a teacher and it is actually someone’s laptop I was working on to put some installations on. So I think the government has to step in to cater for the lost items”, a resident told Citi News.

Business activities in the area remain slow as a result of the incident, since many still live in fear.



Some okada riders in the area say they have been kicked out of business after their motorbikes were seized.



Assemblyman for the Paanor electoral area in Dome Faase Vincent Sogah believes compensation is needed to put the issue to rest.



“We are pleading with the government because some of them need compensation because they are not able to work because their properties have been destroyed,” he said.

