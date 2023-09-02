Compile evidences of corruption cases for prosecution in 2025 – MP to NDC lawyers

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has called on lawyers in the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to begin compiling evidence and documentations on corrupt cases under governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fast track prosecution when NDC returns to power in 2025.

According to him, the level of corruption of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government is unprecedented hence persons involved must be penned down for accountability to the people of Ghana.



He said this during the opening of 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference by NDC Lawyers Association at Akosombo in the Eastern Region on September 1, 2023.



“Anytime we engage in debate with our people on the opposite side, at the end of the day, they challenge us if you say they are corrupt, how many of our people have you been able to prosecute. So as our lawyers you must begin to be writing down, preparing unofficial dossiers on those corrupt NPP officials in readiness for their prosecution in 2025 when we come to power, that will be your greatest contribution to our party going forward,” he said.



Thomas Ampem Nyarko also urged the legal team of NDC to work hard to ensure that the party wins political cases to enhance morale among members and supporters of the party ahead of 2024 elections.

“The political cases that we win enhance the morale of our people so you must work hard to win more and more cases especially in the 2024 year because of the elections. It means we must choose our battles carefully."



“Today there is general perception that NDC is likely to win 2024 elections but NPP has a way of stealing the elections and they will steal the elections from the NDC, which is a dangerous perception. Because it will go to discourage our members who wants to see us win. So winning those political cases will go a long way to give hope to our people that no matter the case since we are winning genuinely if they try to steal we will win also .We don’t want to wait to go to court. We must win and win massively but we need you,” he added.



The Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, Edudzi Tamakloe charged members of NDC Lawyers Association to enhance their knowledge on politically related legal issues in the country particularly elections to aid the victory of the party and the return of former President Mahama come 2025.