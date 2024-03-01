Complete Ashanti Regional Hospital project to ease pressure on KATH - Asantehene appeals to government

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other dignitaries visited KATH to inspect the hospital

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for the completion of the 290-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital to ease pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has observed that swift completion of the project will give access to residents who cannot seek medical treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the ongoing renovation exercise at the facility.



The call came after he inspected the project on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



Speaking through Kantankrakyi, one of his linguists, the Asantehene said he would follow the project with keen interest until its successful completion.

For his part, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, revealed that the facility has been completed, awaiting testing of equipment and handing over.



He, however, noted that the unavailability of utility services and poor roads have delayed the inauguration of the facility.



He emphasized that the government is working around the clock to ensure the project is open to the public.