Complete construction of National Cathedral - Cwesi Oteng to Akufo-Addo

The President has cut the sod for the construction of the National Cathedral

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has said that he is expecting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to complete the construction of the National Cathedral.

He said this was a promise the president made therefore he expects it to be fulfilled.



Mr. Oteng, speaking in an interview on Onua TV’s Aben Wo Ha show said that “my wish now is for him to be successful for [the] four years term to be re-elected just for the initiative of the [National] Cathedral”.



He added: “People are about the Free SHS but I’m really looking forward to the completion of the [National] Cathedral.”



President Akufo-Addo on March 6, 2017 announced plans by his government to build an interdenominational Christian cathedral as part of Ghana’s 60th anniversary celebrations.



Per the architectural designs by British-Ghanaian David Adjaye, the cathedral will boast of chapels and baptistery, have a music school, an art gallery, and a Bible museum.

More state buildings from which some judges were evicted have been demolished to pave the way for construction work on the controversial National Cathedral to begin at the plush Ridge area in Accra.



About 50 buildings made up of offices and residential apartments for state officials have been earmarked for demolishing.



Court of Appeal judges, who occupied some of the residential facilities constructed by the Judicial Service some five years ago, were evicted late last year and given a temporary accommodation set to cost the state some $168,000 in 18 months.



All buildings within the Ridge enclave from the AU Roundabout to the Scholarship Secretariat, the Judicial Training Institute and the Passport Office are expected to be pulled down.

