Regional News

Complete our abandoned E-block – Namong chief pleads with govt

Correspondence from Northern Region:

The Paramount Chief of the Namong traditional area, Namong daa Daniel Bugri Naabu has pleaded with the government to complete an abandoned uncompleted E-block left at Namong in the Yunyoo Nasuan District.



The project is the first secondary school to have been built in the district, but yet to be completed.



According to Namong daa, Daniel Bugri Naabu, the project is at its completion stage and therefore must not be left to rot away whiles the people are in dire need of it.



He added that, when the project is completed, it will serve the entire Yunyoo-Nasuan district and beyond, hence, the government must look into it, and ensure its completion.



“So I am appealing to the president to give directive for the secondary school to resume work...and that looking at the project, 90? of the work has been completed," he told GhanaWeb.

Chief Bugri Naabu noted that the area is conflict-prone, hence whenever there is a conflict, the children stop going to school because they cannot go to Bunkrugu nor Nakpanduri where they attend the secondary schools.



He advised the government not to abandon the project because it was started by the NDC government, augmenting the point that, the money used in starting the project was not NDC's pocket money.



Speaking to Jonathan Guru, who is the Kokomba students Union President of the area, he recounted when the project was awarded to the contractor, “we were all happy, children and adults were happy, up till a point in 2016, when the contractor left home for the elections and never return.”



He also said hopes have been let down because people were happy with the expectation that they were going to have a secondary school been constructed for their children to attend and only for the project to be left abandoned.



“We are appealing to government, stakeholders, or anybody who can support this building comes to completion for students to be placed there for teaching and learning to start."

Mr. Jonathan lamented on the distance students travel to access secondary education from far places such as Nakpanduri, Nalegu, Kariga, Gushegu, Charipuni, and Bunkrugu.



"We are pleading with government and stakeholders to come to our aid by completing the E-block for us so that children from this area can also access the secondary school here without travelling elsewhere," he told GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent.



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.