Compressor fault leaves parts of the country without electricity

The fault was rectified and power has since been restored

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) has attributed the interruption in power supply to some parts of the country on Wednesday, 24 March 2021, to a compressor fault upstream, reported by the Ghana Gas Company.

There was an interruption in the power supply from about 1 am to nearly 7 am.



In a statement by GRIDco, the State power transmitter said: “At 1.02 am on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a compressor fault upstream, reported by the Ghana Gas Company, led to the loss of 750MW of power from some generating plants; specifically, Karpowership and VRA’s Aboadze units.”

It continued that: “The situation affected power supply to parts of the Greater Accra and Central regions, particularly Accra East, Winneba, Techiman, and Sunyani.”



It added that: “The fault was rectified at 6.45 am and power has since been restored to all affected areas in the country.”