Compromised police will not be able to investigate 500 missing excavators - Minority

Adams Mutawakilu, Minority Spokesperson on Mines

The Minority in Parliament has asked the police to come clean on details about the 500 missing excavators seized from illegal miners.

Minority Spokesperson on Mines, Adams Mutawakilu expressed disappointment in the police for not bringing culprits to book after the Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng disclosed the disappearance of about 500 excavators belonging to illegal mining operators.



He alleges that the police will not be able to get to the bottom of the issue because NPP officials are responsible for the missing excavators.



“The police will not be able to investigate because the 500 excavators were actually shared among ministers, government appointees and party apparatchiks,” he said Wednesday.



Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Mutawakilu said the neutrality of the police service has been compromised.



“Who told you the police remain independent when the [CID Boss] was speaking for the government…calling people to tell them not to expose the government?” he quizzed.

He added that the NDC will prosecute individuals fingered in the missing excavator saga if voted to power.



“The Minister has promised several times that they will be retrieved and as we speak they have not been retrieved.



“That is why President Mahama has made it clear that when voted into power, he will investigate, retrieve and give it back to the owners.



The Damongo MP alleged that the seizure of consignments from illegal miners is being used to finance the New Patriotic Party(NPP)’s re-election bid in the upcoming general elections.