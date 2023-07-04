Concentrate on development and desist sharing money during elections - Chief calls out politicians

File photo of logo of political parties

Source: Victoria Agyemang

The Dunkwahene Okoforubour Obeng Nuako III in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region has advised Politicians to prioritize development above the distribution of money during elections.

He claimed that politicians have historically offered cash incentives to supporters in exchange for their votes.



But there was widespread agreement that strategy and actions impedes society overall progress.



Dunkwahene mentioned the by-elections in Kumawu and Assin North was an illustration of how money distribution has occasionally trumped developments in the country.



Although these financial incentives may influence voters for a short period of time, they do not result in long-term betterment or change in the people's lives.



Money distribution during elections, he claimed, was worrying and disgracing.



It frequently results in unfair tactics and corruption but politicians should focus on enacting laws that benefit all people, not just a chosen few, if they are sincerely concerned about our welfare.

Meanwhile, Apostle Stephen Anarfi Kwateng, the Founder and Head of the Gilgal Pentecostal Prayer Ministry urged public to give everyone the opportunity to work without charging them.



He claimed that there have been cases where individuals with superior credentials have been turned down for employment on the grounds that they lacked the funds to cover protocol fees and lacked connections to higher-ranking individuals.



As an alternative, those with lower qualifications were offered the employment.



"When you go to interviews, you can have better curriculum vitae (CVs), but once employers realize that those they are interviewing are do not have protocols, they are discriminated against,"



Therefore, he recommended employers to consider a candidate's talents, originality, and expertise rather than focusing mostly on protocols.