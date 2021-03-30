Concern yourself with suffering Ghanaians - Inusah Fuseini to Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini has told Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to stop touting the empty promises made by the NPP in its first term in government.

To him, the policies and programmes were poorly implemented and therefore it’s a shame that the Vice President sees them worthy of mentioning.



He indicated the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has no track record even in the Northern part of the country where he comes from.



“On the ticket of promises, you [Dr. Bawumia] have no track record. Governing a nation is not a comedy. It’s not a child’s play. If you said you have dug One Village One Dam and there is no water in the dam, what does it mean?. Is this an achievement?” he questioned while speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.

He noted that even after padding at some polling stations in the 2020 election, the margin the NPP won with in 2016 has reduced drastically; an indication that the people of Ghana are not happy with the NPP.



“Nana Akufo is noted to have said that he won election 2016 with about 1million votes. In the 2020 elections, even with padding in some polling stations, Nana Akufo Addo barely crossed the 500, 000 mark. These are the issues that Bawumia should be worried about. If you say that you have achieved all these, how come Ghanaians have not appreciated you enough?”



The Vice President of Ghana in a post shared on his social media platforms mentioned the various projects undertaken by the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in its first term indicating that they are ready to take off in their second term in office.