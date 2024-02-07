Concerned Muslim Youth Ghana advocates for public health and religious standards in beverage production

Members of the group addressing the media

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

In a critical press conference held at the Jilsa Hall, the Concerned Muslim Chiefs of Ghana voiced their apprehensions regarding the beverage company, Bel Aqua Company, Ghana Limited, producers of Bel products.

The Concerned Muslim Youth expressed concerns over the potential threat to public health and religious standards posed by Bel Aqua’s manufacturing practices.



The key issues addressed include Bel Aqua’s alleged use of the same production line for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, without adhering to the religious requirements of their Muslim consumers and halal standards.



Additionally, the organization raised concerns about the company’s use of children under 18 years old in their advertising and promotional campaigns, citing it as a violation of ethical standards and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children.



Concerns raised at the meeting include:



Dual-use production line: The Concerned Muslim Youth strongly disapproves of Bel Aqua using the same production line for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, neglecting the halal guidelines and standards.