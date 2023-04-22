Concerned NPP Akyem Swedru delegates react to 'frivolous accusations' against MP

MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Concerned NPP Akyem Swedru delegates led by Danso Richard, reacted to what it describes as frivolous allegations levelled against the Member of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, by some disgruntled persons.

According to the group, they would not have responded to the fabrications, but they deem it fit to set the records straight, and expose the individuals who are hell-bent on sowing seeds of division in Akyem Swedru to further their personal agenda of elevating one of the candidates in the NPP parliamentary race.



Below Is A Full Statement From Concerned NPP Akyem Swedru delegates:



We wish to inform these divisionists to focus on selling their unmarketable candidate rather than rubbishing the impeccable achievements of Hon Osei Nyarko, who has, since coming onto the scene in 2012, enhanced the fortunes of the party in the constituency.



These supporters need to appreciate that, through the hard of Hon Osei Nyarko, the NPP has consistently witnessed an increased percentage in parliamentary and presidential votes.



We know the dirty propaganda spewed by these individuals who have never cast a ballot for our current MP, Osei Nyarko.



These handful of supporters' claim to fame is to undermine the party for their selfish, parochial interest.

They only surface during primaries and general elections to cause mayhem and disaffection for the governing NPP.



Most of them were expelled from the party in the past for going contrary to the party directives and constitution. It took the efforts of our 'unifier' Hon Osei Nyarko to get the party to rescind its decision to ensure they return to the great elephant party.



We thought they would see reason and rally behind our MP, but as selfish as they are, these individuals are back again and unsurprisingly pitched camp with one of the potential aspirants in the upcoming primaries.



We warn them to focus on their disastrous campaign and leave our hardworking MP alone.



Democrats as we are, we welcome competition aimed at building general consensus in the party, not the path of division, name-calling, propaganda and mudslinging they are currently embarking on.



Since the Akyem Swedru seat was created, no individual has singlehandedly lobbied and brought developments in the area more than Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

Regarding Roads, Health, Educational and Sports infrastructures and many other projects no constituency in the Akyemansa Districts comes close to the Akim Swedru constituency and will be the third after Koforidua and Abuakwa South. All this development of roads took place under the able leadership of our indefatigable MP, and we're sure more are currently under construction as we speak.



Since our MP was elected, he has made several unity-building and peace moves. Still, these individuals don't want to see reason with us and have surfaced again as they usually do during elections.



We, the NPP delegates, know no other person than our sitting MP - Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko, not just because of his likeability but his ability to increase the party's fortunes again and position us to break the 8.



We challenge these faceless individuals to be bold and come out for a debate on the performance of our Hon. Member of Parliament, who is roaring to a resounding victory in our upcoming primaries.