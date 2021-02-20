Concerned Youth of Dambai organises clean up exercise

A photo of the clean exercise

A group calling itself 'Concerned Youth of Dambai' in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has organized a massive clean-up exercise at the ferry landing site to ensure effective cleanliness of the area.

The more than two-hour exercise was carried out at the main lorry station, 'Saturday market' and surrounding areas, which were cleared of both solid and liquid waste.



Mr. Jonas Kwabena Essel, the Assemblyman of the Dambai Lakeside Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that strategies were currently being evolved to ensure that the streets, gutters, and the entire environment were kept clean.



He entreated traders and street hawkers to be responsible citizens and desist from the conduct of littering the area, adding that such acts of indiscipline would not be tolerated after the exercise.



Mr. Daniel Bamease, speaker of Krachi East Youth Parliament, who spoke to the GNA after the exercise described it as successful.

He said the goal of the activity was achieved since the group partnered with Zoomlion Waste Management to collect the nuisance of refuse in the area.



Madam Adwoa Cheki, businesswoman and a native, disclosed that the next exercise would focus on the collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places, and emptying of street litter bins.



She advised residents to keep their environment clean at all times and refrain from indiscriminate littering and disposal of refuse.



All shops were locked and businesses brought to a standstill until 9:00 am when the exercise ended for the usual economic activities to resume.