Concerned bettors reject 10% tax on wins

A group calling itself Concerned Bettors of Ghana (CBOG) has rejected the government’s decision to place a 10 per cent tax on all wins.

The group in a statement dated April 11, 2023, and signed by its convener Richard Aguda stated that: “We the above-mentioned association vehemently reject the introduction of a new tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.”



The group said any further imposition of tax on the already tax-burdened society is a recipe for chaos and a means to find other criminal and dubious ways of survival.

