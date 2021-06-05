Concerned staff of GRIDCo petition Akufo-Addo to remove CEO

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some members of staff at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) who are demanding the immediate removal of their Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the group, Mr Amoako-Baah has performed woefully and therefore the “need to remove him from office or not to reappoint or renew his mandate as CEO of GRIDCo."



The letter sighted by GhanaWeb which was signed by the Second in Command of the Concerned Staff, Nicholas Awuni read: “As we stated, staff has swallowed bitter pills during his enure, but for the intervention of some members who are strong apparatchiks of the party he would have been existed during the 2019 demo by staff because of his sluggish and unprofessional approach to issues.”

“Mr PRESIDENT. What at all is Amoahko-Baah bringing to you at the presidency that you want to extend his contract? Is he the only wise person in your thinking that can do this job?” parts of the letter read.



The petition comes on the back of some reports which suggest that the President is considering renewing the contract of the CEO of GRIDCo, a move which has been greatly opposed by the Concerned Staff who are demanded his immediate removal.



“It is the hope of the concern group that, Mr President, you will do the needful not to renew the mandate of Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah to avert any mishappenings.”



“What would be needful was for him to recommend some of his directors to you for consideration and appointment,” the letter added.