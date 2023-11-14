Concerned youth of Denkyira Asikuma protest over poor communication network

A file photo

Correspondence from Central Region:

The concerned youth of Denkyira Asikuma have taken to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction and worries regarding the absence of a good network for communication.



The situation has affected education, health, and many more as students have no access to networks for research and studies.



The protesters have declared operation "no network, no vote” to signal a warning to authorities in the country.



They expressed concern about being left behind on the government's digitization program which will improve the standard of living of the people adding that, there had never been no reception of a telecommunication network in the area.



Denkyira Asikuma is one of the largest communities in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality and a major distributor of foodstuffs to the area, and the situation has negatively affected businesses and the lives of the populace.



Several fervent demonstrators were present, all of whom believe that the lack of an adequate communication system in the area seriously impedes both their everyday lives and their capacity to fully engage in the democratic process.

Nana Kwame Adjei and Bretuo Abusuapanin of Denkyira Asikuma stated during the demonstration that they could only climb a tree, hill, or graveyard to make phone calls.



He stressed that their lives have been greatly influenced by the lack of a dependable communication network.



He described the situation as frustrating since people could not access essential information, make emergency calls, or even remain in touch with their loved ones.



“We've been addressing this problem for a very long time. Like every other community, we should have improved communication services. There is a risk to our safety. We must be able to contact for assistance in an emergency, yet in



the absence of a suitable network, we feel alone", he said.



As a result, they urged the government to complete a community communication initiative that had been abandoned or they should never come to the town to campaign for votes.