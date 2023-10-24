Concert Party! - #FixTheCountry on NPP group’s 36-day pro-Akufo-Addo rally in December

File photo

Youth-driven pro-democracy group, Fix The Country movement have reacted to a planned procession to thank president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by a pro-government group known as the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance (PaFFAG).

The group announced on October 23 that it had plans to hold the procession starting on December 1, 2023 till January 5, 2024.



The December 1 – 31st date will coincide with a protest announced weeks back by Fix The Country as a sequel to its three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that took place between September 21 – 23, 2023.



Reacting to the NPP group’s statement, Fix The Country posted their letter to the police with a caption: “It has come to our attention that elements of the New Patriotic Party have today notified the @GhPoliceService that they intend to march to Jubilee house to thank Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for “sustaining the nation through COVID-19 pandemic and setting the nation on a path of economic recovery.



“Concert Party! It is for seeking an end to these kinds of zombie and sycophancy driven politics that we #OccupyJulorbiHouse.”



PaFFAG writes to police:



In a letter to the police signed by the Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, PaFFAG said it planned to start and end the daily procession between 8am and 7pm.

“The purpose of this procession is to express our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency President Akufo Addo for sustaining the nation through Covid 19 pandemic and setting the nation on a path of economic recovery,” the statement dated October 23 read in part.



On the route they planned to use over the period, the statement said “37 bus stop to Jubilee House” had been strategically chosen “due to its visibility and accessibility.”



The group are yet to meet with the police and to agree on modalities for their planned procession.





