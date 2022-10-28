0
Concerted efforts needed to fight galamsey menace - COKA

Coka223 750x375 1 New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Odeneho Kwaku Appiah says the task to end illegal mining in the country will require a concerted effort rather than separate approaches and stances.

“…we all have a role to play, as far as Galamsey is concerned. None should be left out. Winning this war is not a one-man business. It requires collective efforts from chiefs, media, civilians, and everybody; I mean all hands must be on deck,” Odeneho said in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM earlier this week.

COKA as he is affectionately called was concerned about the massive destruction of the vegetation and water bodies by activities of illegal miners exposing the nation to what he believes is an existential threat.

“No one has said mining is wrong and the Government was not against mining. All I am saying is that is for people in this business should go through the right channels. We are losing our farms and water bodies to Galamsey, that should be the focus. When it comes to Galamsey, we are all guilty until we stand up to it and fight it head-on. I am confident with this approach that we will win together,” he said.

It appears the government’s fight against galamsey is not paying off despite several interventions. The conversation has been reignited following the arrest of Aisha Huang, the Chinese national suspected to have violated the country’s mining and immigration laws.

