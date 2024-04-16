Conditions of Service: Don’t blame us for any brouhaha on pre-tertiary level – Teacher Unions

File photo

Pre-tertiary Teacher Unions have cautioned the public and the government about challenges to pre-tertiary education in the country.

In a joint statement, the Unions expressed disappointment with the attitude of the government toward negotiations concerning their conditions of service.



“All this while our negotiations have not achieved any meaningful outcome. More disappointing is the fact that the government team does not seem to have the requisite mandate to respond adequately to our demands.

“In the light of the above situation, we will like to caution the general public and the government that in the event of any brouhaha at the pre-tertiary level, Teacher Union Leaders must not be blamed,” the Unions stated.



