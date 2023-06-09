Conduct an international investigation into murder 2-year-old Tamimi child - Ghana Palestinian Embassy

Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri is the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana

The Palestinian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has called for an urgent international investigation into the murder of the Tamimi child and for holding the perpetrators accountable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, said in a statement, that it condemns the crime of executing the martyr child Mohammed Al-Tamimi (two-year-old) from the village of Nabi Saleh.



The statement added that it considers what happened as "a heinous crime and a crime against humanity, bringing the number of the martyrs executed by the occupation forces to 28 children since the beginning of the year."



The ministry further called for an urgent international investigation into this crime, as well as other killings of Palestinian children.



It also called on the ongoing International Criminal Investigation Committee to assume its responsibilities in this regard, especially since "any internal Israeli investigations are formal and worthless and are nothing more than attempts to mislead the world and international courts."



The statement concluded by stating that, "moreover they often end up exonerating the killer, and hide the truth that implicates the political and military level in the occupying state."





