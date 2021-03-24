Conduct investigations under Akufo-Addo government if you are a man – Akamba dares Anas

National Organizer of NDC, Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Joshua Akamba, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has said the underwhelming record of the Akufo-Addo administration with respect to the safety of journalists should be blamed for what he perceives to be inactivity on the part of ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Akamba in a Neat FM interview observed that it has become a custom for Anas to produce an investigative piece every year. However, the situation has changed under the Akufo-Addo government.



Akamba noted that due to the murder of his partner Ahmed Hussein Suale, Anas, for fear of his life, has crawled into his shells and not producing investigative works as he used to.



He said that previous administrations made it possible for Anas to go about his work but the same cannot be said for the Akufo-Addo administration.



“It’s only under Akufo-Addo that a journalist who conducted an investigation has been murdered. We know that every year, Anas brings out one expose but now he can’t. If he is a man, he should go and do an undercover. He had it free under the previous regimes, he should try it now. If he is a man, he should try it under Akufo-Addo. Previously, we never experienced these things,” he said.

Akamba also rubbished the corruption record of the Akufo-Addo government insisting that if he had a good record, it would not take his cousin to defend him.



Akamba who was speaking on the forced retirement of former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo said that Akufo-Addo’s stock in trade now is fighting people who dedicate themselves to fighting graft in the public space.



He emphasized that President Akufo-Addo cannot fight corruption as he is part of the enterprise.



Today, the president’s cousin is the one saying he is not corrupt but we all know he is. Akufo-Addo cannot fight against corruption so he is using corruption to fight the people who are fighting corruption.