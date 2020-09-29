Conduct lawful activities without fear - Volta Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Chairman, Volta Regional Security Council

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Chairman of the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has called on the people of the region to conduct their lawful activities without fear or intimidation.

He assured the people of the region of their safety and protection by the state security agencies as the rabble-rousers are tracked into their hideouts.



Dr Letsa said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that there was sustained security operation across the region and especially key installations to ensure total protection of persons and property.



He disclosed that some weapons and ammunitions have been retrieved from the abodes and agents of the alleged secessionists, seeking to declare the sovereign Volta region an independent state.



He said two vehicles belonging to the North Tongu Assembly and the Ghana Police, computers and other accoutrements by the secessionists, which were abandoned by the group after the operation of Friday, have been retrieved as well.

He said state security have intensified intelligence for the safety of the population and appealed that residents should provide key information that would blow the cover of the activities of these nation-wreckers.



Dr Letsa, doubling as the Volta Regional Minister assured that the situation was under control.



He said the main entry and exit points have seen increasing security beef-up and urged the population to cooperate with the security to fish out the miscreants promising that "only those involved in the action will be arrested."



He said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council believed the action by the group was likely to dent the investor confidence of the region and thwart its development efforts saying, "what everybody should be fighting for is development, not seceding and fomenting trouble to destabilise the government."