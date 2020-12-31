Confusion as supporters of Peter Amewu clash with NDC protestors in Hohoe

MP-elect for Hohoe John Peter Amewu

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstration in Hohoe has turned violent as the protestors have clashed with a rival group sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) John Peter Amewu, MyNewsGh.com can confirm.

MyNewsGh.com learnt that security men [soldiers and police] are finding it difficult to control the two groups



The protestors who are in several hundreds are holding placards, singing and chanting. But they are said to have breached protocols, culminating in the clash with their opponents.



The NDC sympathizers are demonstrating against the Electoral Commission over the exclusion of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu and Lolobi from voting in the December elections as well as the allegations of rigging of the presidential elections.

Sympathizers of the NDC since the declaration of the Presidential elections have been embarking on demonstration in some cities and towns in the country, challenging the EC to reverse the verdict in favour of its presidential candidate, John Mahama or continue with the demonstration.



The NDC is demonstrating across the country against the declared 2020 polls that were declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



