Confusion greets arrival of December 7 electoral materials in Bolga

The scene at Bolgatanga

There was confusion among political party agents in the Upper East Region capital of Bolgatanga on Friday, November 20 when the electoral materials for the December 7 elections arrived for safekeeping the 15 constituencies.

The party agents, on one hand, and the police, on the other hand, were divided over where to keep the materials ahead of next month’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



3news.com's Rabiu Tanko Mohammed reported that a few minutes after the truck carrying the electoral materials arrived at the Upper East Regional Police headquarters, political party representatives started agitations as regards where they will be kept.



The disagreement was later resolved, however, our reporter said.



The police had initially proposed a building but the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) agent rejected the proposal, insisting the materials should be kept at the “usual” place in a room attached to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) building.

This was eventually agreed to by all stakeholders.



They thereafter examined the packaged materials, particularly the ballot papers which have been kept in green bags, to take records of the serial numbers on the lockers.



European Union (EU) election observer Stoil Tzitzelkov was also present.



Some political parties representatives shared the expectations on the electoral commission’s preparedness.