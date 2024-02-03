Confusion in Akuapem South NPP: Delegates call for clarity on parliamentary primary date

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akuapem South constituency in Eastern Region is currently facing confusion amid speculation that the suspended parliamentary primary might be conducted on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Delegates have expressed concerns, stating that the earlier decision to suspend the primary was communicated through a public press release by the National leadership, while the rumored rescheduling is being speculated at the Regional Secretariat.



In light of this uncertainty, delegates are urging the national leadership of the party to make an official pronouncement on the matter, seeking clarity and confirmation regarding the date for the parliamentary primary.



The call reflects the delegates’ desire for transparent and clear communication to address the ongoing confusion within the Akuapem South NPP.



The NPP officially declared the postponement of Akuapem South election in a statement on Thursday, January 25, 2023, influenced by petitions and recommendations from both constituency and regional executive committees .



The decision aims to facilitate comprehensive consultation and address concerns arising from the withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency.



Subsequently, the Eastern Regional Chairman of NPP issued a temporary ban on all political activities, gatherings, and assemblies in the Akuapem South Constituency until monday January 29, 2023.

Osei Bonsu Amoah cited personal and national interests in his withdrawal, and in a letter to the NPP, he emphasized adherence to Public Elections Regulations 2016, C.I.94.



Earlier reports had suggested that OB Amoah filed a nomination form with the intent to ensure the disqualification of MCE Frank Aidoo, who filed with the condition that if Amoah steps down, he should be included in the contest.



OB Amoah, however, refuted claims of the possibility of stepping down to support his former aide Eric Yeboah Apeadu.



With Amoah’s withdrawal, contenders Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah are now competing fiercely for the seat held by Amoah for four consecutive terms.



Party delegates and some traditional rulers are advocating for the inclusion of the disqualified MCE in the contest, emphasizing the desire for a comprehensive and inclusive decision-making process.