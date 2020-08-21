Politics

Confusion in PNC over date for national delegates congress

Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama

The Chairman of the Council of Elders of the People’s National Convention (PNC) in consultation with the party’s leader, Dr Edward Mahama, has set 26 September 2020 as the date for its Congress.

A statement dated Thursday, 20 August 2020 and signed by the party’s five-time flagbearer, Dr Mahama, who is also serving as Ambassador-at-Large in the Akufo-Addo government, said nominations were officially opened for interested aspirants to get into the fray.



It comes just a day after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 held at the UDS Guest House in Accra, slated the National Congress for electing a flag bearer and national executive officers, for 19 September 2020.



At that meeting, the party said it had officially opened nominations starting form Wednesday, 19 August 2020 to 25 August 2020.



A statement signed by the party’s National Chairman Bernard Mornah, named the following people as members of the Congress Committee to fashion out all related modalities for the preparation and conduct of the Congress.



They are: Colonel Luri Bayorbor, Prof Raymond Atuguba, Dr George Aguilijam, Issah Adam, Comrade Sulemana Seidu, Christiena Bentie, Dr Kumi Ansah Koi and Matthew Bakinam.



NEC further directed parent regions of newly-created regions to organise regional conferences for the election of executives.



However, the Edward Mahama faction said picking of forms and filing of nominations starts on Monday, 24 August 2020.



Read the Edward Mahama faction’s full statement below:



PNC SETTLES ON 26TH SEPTEMBER FOR CONGRESS



The Chairman of the council of elders in consultation with the leader of our great party has opened nomination for Congress. Picking of forms and filing to commence on the 24th of August and ends on the 7th of September 2020 close of day.



Vetting committee will commence work on the 10th to the 21st of September 2020.



Vetting committee members include:



1. Col. Bayebor (Chairman of the Party council of elder)



2. Dr Agulijam Akanlug



3. Lawyer Issah Adam



4. Emmanuel Akanai Akazabri



5. Ben bukum



6. Angela Guma



7. Ham Ouartey



The National Treasurer Mr. Akane Adams and his team will be in charge of giving and receiving of nomination forms from 24th August to the 7th of September



Accreditation committee Members include:



1. Sampson Asampana



2: Yaro Alhassan



3. Kaba



3: Karim Suale



4: Ben Bukari



5: Jacob Nabla



7: People's Inusah

8: Mr Yakubu



9: Mallam Yakubu



10: Bakinam Matthew



11: Sakina Salifu



12: Siba Alhassan



13: Janet Nabla



14:Mr Yakubu



15: Albert Adongo



16: Hajia Ajara



17: Robbert Dambo



Media and Publicity committee members:



1: Awudu Ishaq



2: Dela Tenge



3: Akane Adams



4: Emmanuel Wilson



5: Emmanuel Gawuga



6: Kwabena Anim



7: Robbert Dambo



8. Bala Maikamkam



Documentation Validation committee members:



1: H.E. Hajia Ali Hajara



2: Dela Tenge



3: Akane Adams



4: Mr Prince



5. Bala Maikamkam



6. Mr. Kaba



Transportation Committee Members



1: Jacob Amoako

2: Janet Nabla



3: Akane Adams



4. Alhaji Yahaya Tahiru



5. Alhaji Imoro



Manifesto committee members



1: Dr. Edward Mahama



2: Bernard Mornah



3: Lawyer Issah Adam



4: Dr Wumbeago



5: Dr. Agulijam



6: Akane Adams



7: Emmanuel Wilson



8: Awudu Ishaq.



9: Hon. Moses Daniba



10: Hon. Apasara



11: Janet Nabla



12: Cecil-Rhodes Dogbe



13: Patience Adam



14: Hidaya Sangu



Constitution committee



1: Dr. Edward Mahama



2: Bernard Mornah



3: Lawyer Issah



4: Lawyer Abdullah



5: Hon. Moses Daniba



6: Hon. Apasara



7: Akane Adams



8: Lawyer Kingsley Kanton

9: Dr Wumbeago



10: Dr. Agulijam



11: Janet Nabla



12: Awudu Issaq



13: Hajia Ajara



14: Cecil Dogbe



15: Patience Adam



16: Hidaya Sangu



Congress is on the 26th of September 2020.



All the above congress committees will be presided over by the Chairman of the council of elders of the party colonel Bayebor together with the leader of the party Dr Edward Nasigrie Mahama.



APPROVED FILING FEES



# National Executives Aspirants



Flagbearer = 50,000



Chairman = 30,000



Vice Chairman= 25,000



Gen. Secretary= 20,000



Dep. Gen. Sec.= 10,000



Treasurer = 10,000



Organiser = 10,000



Deputy organiser 7,000



Communications secretary = 6000



Youth Organiser = 5,000



Dep. Youth Organiser= 3,000



Women Organiser= 2,500



# Regional Executive



Chairman= 2,000



Vice Chairman = 1,500



Secretary = 1,500

Dep. Secretary = 1,000



Treasurer = 1,000



Organiser = 1,000



Youth Organiser= 500



Dep. Youth Organiser = 500



Women Organiser = 250



# Constituency Executive



Chairman = 200



Vice Chairman= 100



All others = 50



NB: Every amount quoted above is in Ghana cedis.



Payments for both nomination forms and filing fees must be paid into the party's account number



000368 0112010009265



Bank: Societe Generale Bank Ghana



Accounts name: Peoples National Convention



Branch: Kotobabi/Newtown Branch



Photocopy receipt of payment should be given to the treasurer and his team at the party's office.



National nomination forms GHS200.00



Regional nomination forms regional GHS50.00



No cash or personal cheques will be entertained. Banker’s drafts only



All contestants are urged to co-operate with this road map



Copies of guidelines for aspirants are contained in the nomination forms.



Thank you.



Signed:



H.E. Dr. Edward Nasigrie Mahama.



PNC Leader.

