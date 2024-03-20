Confusion rocks Evalue-Gwira NPP as secretary and chairman fight over dismissals

File photo

In a recent development within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), seven out of the 17 constituency executives in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency of the Western Region are reported to have been relieved of their duties.

According to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the constituency secretary, James Amachie Kainyah, has attributed the dismissals to the actions of the affected executives conflicting with the party's constitution, particularly in safeguarding and fostering the party's reputation and unity.



The decision to revoke the appointments according to the secretary was grounded in Article 3(i) of the party’s Constitution, which underscores members' responsibility to uphold the good name and solidarity of the party.



Additionally, Article 10(6) empowered the majority of executives, in collaboration with the parliamentary candidate, to remove appointed officers when necessary.



Among those removed from their positions are Eric Jimpetey-Djan, Research and Elections Director, and Sarfo Hayford, Communications Director, alongside Edmund Cobinnah, IT Coordinator; Emmanuel Amoako, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Samuel Erzuah, Financial Secretary.



A statement said to have been issued by the constituency Secretary highlighted the refusal of the dismissed executives to engage in reconciliation meetings called by the parliamentary candidate and party elders.

Furthermore, their open declaration of support for the opposition candidate and disrespectful behaviour towards party elders and the parliamentary candidate justified their removal.



The vacancies left by the executives are said to have been filled by dedicated party members committed to ensuring victory in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



The replacements include Prince Osei Appah, Research and Elections Officer; Frank Okpenyen, Communications Director; Emmanuel Ndah Kwofie, IT Coordinator; Emmanuel Ackah, Deputy Youth Organiser, and Alfred Adikah, Financial Secretary.



However, the Constituency Chairman, Nana Effate Bayeeman has urged the public to disregard the revocation of appointments, emphasizing that it should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



GA/SARA

