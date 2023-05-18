1
Congestion: Dome market queens to seize wares of street traders

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

To ease congestion at the Dome market in the Ga East municipality of the Greater Accra Region, the market queens have resolved to start confiscating the wares of their colleagues who trade along the market streets rather than within the arena itself.

They believe the move would help the situation.

Also, they have decided to use the seized items for charity through donations to orphanges.

The secretary to the market queens, Christiana Ayisi, told Accra100.5FM's morning show, Ghana Yensom, hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, that the move would greatly reduce both human and vehicular traffic on the only road that streams through the market square.

The seizure of the street wares is meant to serve as a deterrent to others, she noted, adding that the municipal chief executive has made available a task force to carry out that operation.

The MCE, Janet Tulasi Mensah, paid a working visit to the market to fashion out decongestion measures for the commercial square.

The move follows the initiative of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who has vowed to "make Accra work again."

