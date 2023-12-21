Congratulations to all assembly and unit committee members-elect

NDC flag

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) - Prestea Huni Valley Constituency, extends warm congratulations to all the aspirants who won and those who did not win in the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections. We urge you all to work together to improve our various communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency.

Your victory demonstrates your ability to connect with the people and offer the solutions they desire. We believe that your leadership skills, passion, and vision will greatly contribute to the development and progress of the various communities in the constituency. As elected representatives, you have been entrusted with the responsibility of making decisions that will shape the future of your respective communities.



We are with you as you embark on this new chapter. We offer support, guidance, and a commitment to working together towards a brighter future for the constituency. We also encourage you to remain steadfast in your commitment to serving the people and prioritizing their welfare above all else.

We are confident that victory will be ours in December 2024. We urge you all to get closer and connect with the “Building the Ghana we want” agenda to achieve greater heights.