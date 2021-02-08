Consider Alhaji Tanko as DCE for Kedjebi District - Poase-Cement residents appeals

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Some residents and opinion leaders of Poase-Cement, a cocoa farming community in the Kedjebi district of the Oti region have made an appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider the former Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant, one Alhaji Tanko Yakubu as the next District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area.

According to the residents, most of whom are aged persons, Alhaji Tanko has aided the community in developmental issues in areas such as water and sanitation even though he holds no position in the community hence they see him as a preferred person to be the next DCE.



On sanitation, Alhaji Tanko was credited for evacuating a dumping site that is close to the Poase-Cement community market, this to the traders and the residents is a great sign he can do more when he is given the chance to man the affairs of the Kedjebi District.



Speaking to the press during a brief press engagement on Monday, 8 January 2021 in the community, the residents appealed to the Presidency to give the nod to Alhaji Tanko Yakubu of his contributions in the district.



“This bola has been here since time immemorial and thanks to Alhaji Tanko who with his ideas, with his pocket money to collect the bola level the place for us, you can see the bola near the community market. Since 1992, no government, no DCE, no MP has ever taken the responsibility to make sure the bola is collected but Tanko with his vision and his love for the community managed to do that for us. The President in his wisdom is considering to choose the next DCE for this constituency, we want to appeal to the President, Nana Akufo Addo that, he should consider and pick Alhaji Tanko for us because we think as the opinion leaders of this constituency Alhaji Tanko will be the next person who will do well for this constituency and also project the name of the President and also the party” one opinion leader, Jamfaru Mukailah said.

“I’m pleading with the President to help him (Alhaji Tanko ) to support him to also help us because the way he started helping the community we think of the President give him the position, he will do more for us in this town” one food vendor, Salim Peace also appealed.



Alhaji Tanko Yakubu is a young party faithful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kedjebi constituency.



He has contested the NPP parliamentary primaries in the 2019 but has lost to Rashid Bawa.

