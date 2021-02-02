‘Consider Upper Denkyira East MP for appointment’ - Group

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to consider the Member of Parliament(NPP MP) for Upper Denkyira East in the Central Region, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, for a ministerial appointment.

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Upper Denkyira East Constituency, say the Denkyira State played a crucial role in the history of Gold Coast hence its should be appreciated.



A statement issued by Justice Nana Banful, the Chairman of the group in Accra on Saturday said the constituency had also been a committed part of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo family since its inception in 1969 and deserved the honour.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 21, 2021, submitted to Parliament for the approval of 46 nominees for appointment as ministers in his new government.

According to the group aside from the ministerial appointment of the late Charles Nyarnor, who died while an MP of the area in 2004, no indigene of the area has been part of the government.



“Your Excellency, the time is not late, we have now had a vibrant and hardworking MP in the person of Dr Festus AwuahKwofie who had to be convinced before contesting as a member of parliament.



“[He] had for many years embarked on a lot of developmental projects including the giving of loans to constituency members in Accra. Your Excellency, the name of the Denkyira state in Gold Coast history was paramount and we hope you will appreciate our commitment with a ministerial appointment”, it said.