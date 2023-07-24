Consider Wontumi as running mate if you want to win 2024 - Lecturer tells NPP

Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Wontumi

A lecturer at Luton University Department of African Studies has suggested to the ruling New Patriotic Party to consider a popular figure like the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Chairman Wontumi, for the running mate position if it wants to enhance its chances of winning next year's elections.

Dr Effah Eghan believes Chairman Wontumi's popularity transcends beyond regions, tribal or ethnic boundaries, and can therefore serve as the catalyst to propel the NPP to victory.



He argues that the dynamism of Ghana's politics has completely evolved, emphasising that popularity and national acceptance have become very key in achieving political fortunes.



According to him, though his suggestion might sound controversial or probably unpopular to some sections of the public, he believes people must take sober reflection and take an objective look at it.

"It doesn't matter how people see things these days but the fact is that people like Chairman Wontumi are the ones leading the political pack; they have the influence and can easily sway votes in favour of their parties" Dr. Effah argues.



Dr. Effah, who has done a lot of studies in African political dynamics with a special focus on elections, stressed that since entering the Ghanaian political scene, Chairman Wontumi has had a tremendous impact on the social front from across the length and breadth of the country which makes him an ideal candidate for an important role as the running mate of the NPP.



"Go to the northern part of the country, Wontumi is hailed, come to the southern part of Ghana he is loved and adored by all, he connects with the grassroots and has an easy influence on them," he maintained