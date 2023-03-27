Consider internet infrastructure a national priority – Communication Expert to government

The expert urged government to ensure internet accessibility for citizens

Professor of Information Systems and Technology of the University of KwaZulu Natal in South Africa, Professor Manoj Maharaj has urged stakeholders in Ghana’s telecommunication industry to provide a unified voice and coordinated focus in addressing the shared goal of open and affordable access to internet in the developing world.

He re-emphasized the need for societies at large to be integrated digitally, adding that the only way to leverage on it is to have access to the internet.



“I think policy makers need to take that decision, that the only way developing countries can live up to date is to be information aged and we cannot do that traditionally because we are already behind” he said.



He maintained that the natural resources the country is blessed with is never going to take it to the next level therefore what would do the action, “ is when every individual can virtualize themselves and become part of this Information Age which means having access to the internet.”



He believes before every citizen in a country can become digitally inclined, it boils down to the rapid accessibility of internet therefore it should be at an affordable price for easy purchase.

“I know data is expensive so people buy it unto their phones in smaller amounts, use it when they need to and turn it off because it’s expensive but I’m saying it shouldn’t be expensive”.



“If Ghana wants its citizens to participate in the Information Age, then every citizen must have access to that information. The only way to to have that access is to have internet at affordable rate, high speed wireless internet whatever the case may be” he added.



He made this declaration at the School of Graduate Studies and Research, in partnership with University Relations and Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) – GCTU, 23rd Prestigious lecture.



This year’s Prestigious Lecture, on the theme, “Digital Transformation in Higher Educational Institutions in the 21st Century”, saw an insightful outlook into the prospects, challenges and lessons learnt with respect to this very topical aspect of Higher Education in our part of the world and beyond.