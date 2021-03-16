Consider old faces in appointment of MMDCEs - Alhaji Suraj appeals to President Akufo-Addo

Source: Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Contributor

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a former organizer for United States of America chapter of the New Patriotic Party is appealing to the government to consider old faces when making the Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executive appointments.

According to him, the time has come for the NPP to strive beyond normal to reduce apathy within the ranks by empowering party faithfuls at the grassroots level, which for him have become laughingstock, hence making a passionate appeal to president Akufo-Addo to listen to the grassroots.



Nasara Coordinators who have requisite qualifications and experience should be considered. He stressed.



Explaining the reason behind his call, Alhaji Suraj said it is rather unfortunate that party faithfuls who devoted their entire time doing grounds work for the party, being it mounting banners, ghetto-to- ghetto campaign, pasting of posters, defending the party on media platforms among others are oftentimes sidelined when appointments are being made.

"I want to appeal to the president to consider the grassroot in the selection of deputy ministers, MMDCEs and CEOs of public institutions. There are people who have sacrificed a lot for the party and deserve to contribute to the government. There are some NASARA coordinators who played instrumental roles in our victory so we must look at all this people and reward their efforts" he said.



He ended that, the era where party grassroots were used as election machines and abondoned afterward is and must be over.

