Constitution Day: There will be no coup under my watch – Akufo-Addo vows

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has squashed fears that Ghana is likely to see a military overtake like many neighbouring countries have.

Delivering a message to Ghanaians to make the 2024 Constitution Day Celebration, President Akufo-Addo said that Ghana’s Constitution will not be torpedoed under his watch.



He assured that he will do all he can to protect the democracy Ghana is enjoying.



“I swore an oath on 7th January 2017 and again, four years later, on 7th January 2021 to be faithful and true to the Republic of Ghana and preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. I shall continue to do just that.



“It will not be under my watch that any adventurer will seek to torpedo the democratic path on which we have embarked. I will help see to it that we have a free and fair and transparent election in December 2024,” President Akufo-Addo said during his national broadcast on January 6 to commemorate Constitution Day which falls on January 7, 2024.



The present reiterated the importance of Ghana's democracy and the need to continue to protect it and consolidate the gains of the last three decades.



“You have my word. Ghana will be the victor of such an outcome, not any individual party or candidate. Nonetheless, I urge you my fellow Ghanaians to continue to embrace the basic values of the Constitution.

“Founded on the principles of democratic accountability and respect for the rule of law, human rights and individual liberty and freedom, which the great majority of us believe must form the bedrock of our national development and individual prosperity.”



Constitution Day is generally observed as a holiday as it serves as a recognition of the 4th republican constitutional dispensation of Ghana which started on January 7, 1993.



This holiday is also to recognize the country’s effort to maintain and sustain the 4th republic over the years.



This year's holiday will be observed on 8th January 2024 since 7th January falls on a Sunday.



