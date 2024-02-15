Constitutional Review: Watch how Kofi Bentil made U-turn over misleading attack on Mahama

John Mahama has promised to revisit the CRC report started by late John Mills (right)

Current Affairs show host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, recently had cause to defend former President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to undertaking a constitutional review of the 1992 Constitution.

During the February 10 edition of News file, lawyer Kofi Bentil, a staunch supporter of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid, sought to suggest that on a topical issue like reviewing the constitution, Bawumia’s commitment in his vision speech surpassed Mahama’s record on the issue.



“What did President Mahama do when he got the ultimate power? Put it on the shelf,” Bentil alleged of how Mahama dealt with the Prof. Fiadjoe report.



Anyenini quickly cut in and explained at length the effort that Mahama as president had put in, in seeking to push forward the review process activated by his late boss, John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



“He did not, when the process was over, he needed Parliament’s buy in, the Minority opposed it to the hilt. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, they led that fight, they won’t allow it. Yet you say they were in power they could do something.



“Our good friend, Dr. Kweku Azar, went to the Supreme Court, by the time the Supreme Court brought its decision, that was somewhere in November of 2015, 2016 thereabout. I think it is not fair to say president Mahama did nothing,” he emphasized.

Bentil subsequently conceded, stating: “I will take back saying he did nothing, what I mean to say; he should have taken it as a major issue and fought to make sure that we got constitutional review.”



John Mahama and his main opponent in the 2024 elections, Mahamudu Bawumia; have both committed to seeing through a constitutional review if elected president.







SARA